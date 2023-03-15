UPDATE: Police arrest wanted man at northeast Aurora hotel after standoff

AURORA | Aurora SWAT officers and other law enforcement personnel arrested a wanted man at the Aloft Denver Airport at Gateway Park hotel in northeast Aurora following a standoff Wednesday, according to Aurora police.

The Aurora Police Department confirmed the arrest in a Twitter post at 4:31 p.m., saying the man had “safely been taken into custody.”

Spokesman Matt Longshore first confirmed a “heavy police presence” at the hotel as of 3:27 p.m. and said officers were trying to communicate with the man, who was inside of a hotel room.

Aurora police wrote in a Twitter post at 3:54 p.m. that the parking lot had been blocked off along with East 40th Circle in front of the hotel. They also asked that the public avoid the area of the hotel during the standoff and said that at least one drone was in use.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.