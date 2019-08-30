Police accuse man of luring Aurora girl over internet

AURORA | Aurora Police have accused a 42-year-old man of sexually exploiting an Aurora girl over the internet, according to an Aurora Police Department Facebook post published Thursday.

Several units with the local police department, including Aurora SWAT, on Aug. 28 worked to arrest Israel Martinez-Santiago, police said.

Investigators have recommended charging Martinez-Santiago with a pair of felonies: internet sexual exploitation of a child and internet luring of a child.

He is currently being held at the Arapahoe County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash or surety bond, per county records.

Martinez-Santiago is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 4.

Police were made aware of Martinez-Santiago’s suspected crimes after an Aurora girl’s family told police he was having “inappropriate conversations” with their daughter, according to the Facebook post.

Investigators are concerned Martinez-Santiago, who worked as a gardener across the metro area, may have contacted other children over the course of his employment, police said.

Anyone who believes they or someone they know may have been victimized by Martinez-Santiago is encouraged to contact Aurora detectives at [email protected]

Police also urged parents to monitor their children’s internet usage.

“Know what sites they go to and who they are communicating with,” police wrote. “Talk to them about being aware of their safety both online and when they are away from home.”