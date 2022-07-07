Police accuse man, 43, of shooting death Sunday in Aurora strip mall

AURORA | Police say a 43-year-old man faces first-degree murder charges in the Sunday shooting death of an unidentified man in an Aurora strip-mall parking lot.

Police said they arrested Eric Lenzy Morris, 43, Wednesday, without incident in connection with the shooting.

Police were called to the King Soopers strip mall at 15064 E. Mississippi Ave. at about 1:45 a.m. July 3 after reports of a shooting in the parking lot there.

“A man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from being shot,” Aurora police spokesman Agent. Matthew Longshore said in a statement. “Tragically, he did not survive and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

After an initial investigation, police said a shooting suspect left the scene in a light-colored, four-door pickup truck, either a GMC or Chevrolet.

It’s unclear whether Morris connected to that truck.

The identify of the slain man will be released later by coroner officials.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.