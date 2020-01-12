Police: 3 juveniles, 2 adults wounded in Aurora apartment complex shooting

AURORA | Three juveniles and two adults were shot and wounded inside an apartment in Aurora 17100 block of East Adriatic Place, police said early Sunday.

“We understand that an incident like this can be unnerving to those who live in the area,” said Aurora police spokesman Matthew Longshore. “We will also be increasing police patrols in the area and Officers from the District 3 Police Area Representative Unit will be spending their day in the neighborhood.”

Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Longshore said. Preliminary information indicated that there had been a party at one of the apartments.

There, they found 3 shooting victims and determined two other shooting victims had already left for area emergency rooms.

The five victims — two girls, one boy and two adult men — are hospitalized in serious condition but expected to survive, Aurora police spokesman Officer Matthew Longshore said in an email. All are 16 or older.

Police released a description of one suspect, indicating no one was immediately taken into custody. Longshore said there were “possibly other suspects,” but police were still in the midst of interviews Sunday morning. Longshore said a motive wasn’t immediately clear.

One suspect is described only as a black male, age unknown, wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt.

“This investigation is a top priority for our agency,” Interim Chief Vanessa Wilson said in a statement. “We have all of our resources working around the clock right now conducting interviews and collecting evidence. We need the community to come together with us to stop this senseless violence to protect our youth.”