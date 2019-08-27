Pine man attacked by hungry mother bear in foothills home

PINE | Authorities say a Colorado man was attacked by a hungry mother bear who got into his home but he managed to escape serious harm.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a black bear and her cub entered the home Monday night in Pine in the foothills about 46 miles (74 kilometers) southwest of Denver and began eating bread. When the 71-year-old man and his wife heard noises and went to investigate, the office says the adult bear attacked the man. It says he punched the bear while his wife hit the animal with a baseball bat until both bears ran out through the screen door they had used to get into the home.

The man suffered several scratches and cuts.