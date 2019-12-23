Pedestrian dies after being struck by driver of Dodge Charger in north Aurora Sunday

AURORA | Aurora police are investigating what precipitated a fatal collision between a black Dodge Charger and a pedestrian that left one man dead early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Laredo street shortly before 1 a.m. Dec. 22 after receiving calls that a driver had struck a pedestrian in the area, according to Sgt. Greg Garcia, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department.

First responders contacted a man who had struck a pedestrian with his vehicle just west of Laredo Street on Colfax, police said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the man who died in the coming days.

Investigators determined the driver of the two-door Charger was traveling west on Colfax when he struck the unidentified pedestrian. Police believe the driver may have been driving faster than the posted speed limit when he fatally struck the man in the road.

The driver is cooperating with authorities, and no charges have been filed, according to Lt. Jad Lanigan, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department.

“(We’re) waiting on toxicology and vehicle data,” Lanigan wrote in an email. “Once we get all the facts, we will work with the 17th (Judicial District Attorney’s Office) to determine any charges.”

The death marks the 33rd traffic-related fatality in Aurora this year.