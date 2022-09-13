Pedestrian, 83, killed in crash near Wheeling Park in central Aurora

AURORA | An 83-year-old woman died Tuesday morning after she was hit by a car while crossing East Alaska Place near South Worchester Way in Aurora, police say.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but died soon after the crash, which emergency personnel were dispatched to at around 7:05 a.m.

Police said in a press release that the Honda sedan was traveling east on East Alaska Place at the time of the crash, and that speed and alcohol do not appear to have contributed.

The driver of the Honda remained on scene, and the road was closed while investigators collected evidence and evaluated the scene.

Police ask that any members of the public who witnessed or have dashboard camera footage of the crash contact them. Tips may be made anonymously to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867 or visiting MetroDenverCrimeStoppers.com.

According to the press release, Tuesday’s death is the 33rd traffic fatality handled by Aurora police this year.