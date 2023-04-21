Patron saint festival links Aurora and sister city Chihuahua

AURORA | Aurora Sister Cities is holding a festival Sunday in honor of Aurora’s newest sister city, Chihuahua, Mexico.

The festival will honor Chihuahua’s annual Santa Rita fair, and will raise money for Aurora Sister Cities’ Mexico committee.

“Join us in celebration of the Santa Rita Fair in Chihuahua, one of the most important fairs in northern Mexico which dates back to colonial years,” Aurora Sister Cities said on its website. “The festival celebrates San Felipe Apóstol, patron saint of the Villa de San Felipe el Real de Chihuahua. This event is hosted by the Aurora Sister Cities Mexico Committee to raise funds for upcoming activities of the Committee focused on advancing the partnership between Aurora and Chihuahua . There will be lots of fun, food, entertainment and more.”

Chihuahua is the capital of the Mexican state of the same name bordering Texas and New Mexico. It currently has a population of nearly a million people and is one of the nation’s most economically competitive cities.

The Aurora City Council voted in March to make Chihuahua the city’s third sister city, joining Adama, Ethiopia and Seongnam, South Korea, though during a meeting several council members raised concerns about the city’s cartel violence. The sister city relationship is meant to encourage cultural and economic exchange.

The festival is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at Lupita’s Event Center in Denver, 2465 West Evans Ave. Tickets are $2 and can be purchased at the door or online at https://rb.gy/pkwx3.