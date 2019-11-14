One hospitalized after Aurora shooting Thursday afternoon

AURORA | At least one person has been transported to a hospital following a shooting Thursday afternoon near South Memphis Street and Pheasant Run Parkway.

Aurora police said they are searching for a suspect.

#APDAlert Officers on scene of a shooting in the area of S. Memphis/Pheasant Run Pkwy.

1 person being transported to hospital.

We are working on getting suspect information.

Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/hHGE5hnAqp — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) November 14, 2019

UPDATE: Susp is a W/M appx 5’7″, slim build, with brown hair. Wearing white shirt, gray hooded sweatshirt, and jeans.

Susp vehicle is a silver Honda Accord.

If you have any info, please call 911. — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) November 14, 2019

The Aurora Police Department said officers responded to the shooting and were on-scene at about 4 p.m. Thursday.

Police are searching for a suspect described as a white male, approximately 5′ 7” tall, with brown hair. The suspect is believed to be wearing a white shirt, a gray hooded sweatshirt and jeans. Police also said they believed the suspect was driving a silver Honda Accord.

No other details were released.

APD asked the public to report any information on the shooting by calling 911.