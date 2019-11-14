One hospitalized after Aurora shooting Thursday afternoon

By
Grant Stringer
-
13

AURORA | At least one person has been transported to a hospital following a shooting Thursday afternoon near South Memphis Street and Pheasant Run Parkway.

Aurora police said they are searching for a suspect.

 

The Aurora Police Department said officers responded to the shooting and were on-scene at about 4 p.m. Thursday.

Police are searching for a suspect described as a white male, approximately 5′ 7” tall, with brown hair. The suspect is believed to be wearing a white shirt, a gray hooded sweatshirt and jeans. Police also said they believed the suspect was driving a silver Honda Accord.

No other details were released.

APD asked the public to report any information on the shooting by calling 911.

