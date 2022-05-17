DENVER | The public is invited to listen in Tuesday evening on a conversation about a host of controversial issues and changes affecting mental health care and systems across the state.

From 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 17, Colorado News Collaborative veteran journalist, Susan Greene, will moderate a conversation about recent system reforms, what difference they’ll make and what else is needed to catch people in crisis.

Panelists include Dr. Carl Clark, President and CEO, Mental Health Center of Denver; Russell Goodman, a Coloradan with his own mental health challenges and father of a child who has been denied care; Ben Markus, Investigative Reporter, Colorado Public Radio; Dr. Morgan Medlock, Behavioral Health Commissioner for the State of Colorado; Tamara Pogue, County Commissioner, Summit County; and Lauren Snyder, Vice President for Government Affairs for Mental Health Colorado.

The event builds on the On Edge investigative reporting from Greene, Markus and other COLab media partners throughout the state, including Sentinel Colorado.The live event will be live-streamed virtually on YouTube, available by clicking here.