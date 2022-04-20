OATH OF ARF-FICE: Zeke joins the force as another generation of cops

1 of 9

CENTENNIAL | Newton Middle School students have a furry friend on the force.

On Tuesday, Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown lifted the paw of five-month-old Zeke, swearing the Labrador Retriever puppy in as the agency’s newest therapy-dog-in-training.

“It’s been a great experience so far working with this dog,” deputy and school resource officer Travis Jones said of Zeke, who is being trained to work with students at the middle school in Littleton.

“We go into law enforcement to help people, and if we can make kids want to go to school, too, we’ll do what it takes.”

Zeke is available to help students with special needs as well as those suffering from anxiety and depression, sheriff officials say. Travis Jones said the dog will also be around in the case of a crisis or times of stress.

“Zeke” isn’t new. Although this puppy is.

The black Lab puppy is the latest “Zeke” to join the ranks of the Jones family — Travis Jones named the animal after a narcotics dog that worked alongside his father, retired Aurora police officer Dan Jones, and was also a beloved family pet.

“My first word as a kid was ‘Zeke,’” Travis Jones said. “He died when I was 4, but I still have really fond memories of him being really sweet, and loyal, and cuddly.”

“When we were at home, he was off-duty, and it was like he was a regular house dog,” Dan Jones said of his former canine companion. “It was amazing to see how gentle he could be. … But the moment I put on that uniform, he knew it was time to go to work.”

Dan Jones said he was “humbled” when he learned of his son’s decision to name the K-9 after his former partner.

But unlike the first Zeke, the newest member of the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office won’t be trained to sniff out drugs — instead, Travis Jones said the dog is undergoing extensive obedience and socialization training to make sure he’s comfortable and confident around children.

At home, the deputy said 5-month-old Zeke has already become “part of the family” and gets along well with his own children, especially his 6-year-old son. He and his father both said the dog coming home was a “full-circle” moment for the family.

“Those memories that I hold so dear and cherish, you want to give your kids those same memories,” Travis Jones said. “They play together and act like siblings. It was the same way with the first Zeke. It was exactly the same.”

Zeke is also reportedly a hit at Newton Middle School, where he’s being trained on-duty. The sheriff’s office press release said Zeke’s obedience training will continue over the following year, and he will eventually attend an American Kennel Club class to become certified as a therapy dog.

Travis Jones said Zeke is the first dog he’s worked with as a K-9 handler. He said he saw firsthand how a therapy dog can help students with special needs when Zeke’s sibling, Rex, visited Newton earlier in the school year and calmed a sixth-grader with autism.

Travis Jones said Rex consoled the student when they refused to return to class after taking a picture outdoors with classmates.

“At that point, I was sold on the program,” he said. Since then, Travis Jones said multiple teachers have reached out to him asking to meet the dog.

“The program we implemented a year ago with Rex at Littleton Public Schools has proven to be a huge success, and we’re so proud of the partnership we created with the LPS School District,” Sheriff Brown said in the press release.

“I have no doubt the kids at Newton will love Zeke, and he’ll touch lives in a very positive way.”