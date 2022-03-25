Northeast Aurora road closed after dead man found in field Friday morning

AURORA | Aurora police have closed East 56th Avenue at Picadilly Street in northeast Aurora Friday morning to investigate a death in the area.

Police said only that detectives are in a field near the intersection investigating the death of an adult male found dead there.

“Circumstances unknown, no arrests have been made,” police said Friday morning at about 8:30 a.m. on a social media post.

Police are asking commuters to instead use East 64th Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.