Non-essential Aurora businesses able to offer curbside sales despite stay-home extentsion

AURORA | As the statewide stay-at-home order officially moves to “safer-at-home” measures Monday, Aurora, for the most part, is remaining under those original provisions with a few exceptions.

The Tri-County Health Department rolled out new rules for the extension over the weekend. While the extension for Adams and Arapahoe counties are mostly the same as the measures Gov. Jared Polis announced last month, non-critical businesses will be able to offer curbside delivery and traveling to those businesses will be allowed under the defection of “necessary travel.”

Salons and other personal services will re-open May 1, but with “strict protocols,” according to Tri-County.

During the board of health meeting last week where members decided to allow for the extension, Dr. John Douglas, executive director of Tri-County, said there are two current crisises ongoing, one affecting health and the other affecting the economy.

Striking a balance between the two has been difficult.

Dr. Douglas said he talked with elected officials in all three counties and many cities within the region before recommending the extension, and they all replied with differing views.

“…That wasn’t the answer I wanted to hear. I said, Look, guys, we have a dual epidemic. We got virus, we got unemployment. You’re elected leaders, please work with me to help figure out what’s best to do. I’m a public health expert. I’m not an economic expert. Can we coordinate this?” he said in the meeting. “And basically every group I talked to it was ‘We have different views. We would like for you to do this. We think you should do this. More containment, less containment. But ultimately, we need to rely on public health to make that decision.’”

Douglas County is not included in the extension. Republican officials there have been opposed to stay-at-home orders since Tri-County first enacted them on March 25, and later rescinded them after Polis enacted his own order a few hours later.

While the politics weren’t mentioned during the board meeting, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman said on twitter he believes it’s why Douglas County wasn’t included in the order.

“I’ve heard the explanation from the health department that it’s because of the differences in #COVID19 ‘hot spots,’ but I believe a more accurate explanation is the wall of opposition put up by @douglascountyco elected officials,” Coffman said in a series of tweets on Saturday.

Aurora spans across Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties, making for a patchwork of rules for the city.

That’s what leaders have been trying to avoid, Coffman told the Sentinel last week.

Denver, Jefferson County, Boulder County and Broomfield also extend their stay-at-home orders, which will be in place until May 8.

Douglas County is developing its own countywide plan. Dr. Douglas said last week he had reviewed the first draft and was working with officials there to complete it.

A letter from elected officials and government staff across Douglas County said April 27 residents will still be encouraged to wear non-medical face coverings in public, refrain from gatherings larger than 10 people and curbside business will begin May 1.

All businesses must develop social distancing plans prior to reopening and some outdoor recreational facilities may be reopened, although it’s not clear from the letter which ones.

The letter says local hospitals and health care facilities have enough personal protective equipment to “withstand predicted surges.”

Dr. Douglas said the county’s relatively low rates of the virus and hospitalizations compared to other hot spots around the metro region was the factor in letting Douglas County operate on its own countywide plan.