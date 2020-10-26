No school Monday in Aurora Public Schools, Regis Jesuit, due to weather 

AURORA | Remote learning hasn’t killed the snow day — Aurora Public Schools announced Sunday night that school will be canceled Monday for district students thanks to the snowstorm that swept through much of the Front Range on Sunday.

“Due to weather conditions, Aurora Public Schools and Pickens Technical College will be closed Monday, October 26,” the district said in an email. “In the interest of safety, staff and students should stay home.”

Pick up of meals has also been canceled, along with all district events and activities.

The neighboring Cherry Creek School District has not announced any change to its schedule. Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora announced it will be fully remote Monday due to weather.

Denver Public Schools is closed for the day. At press time, Jefferson and Douglas counties schools said they were monitoring conditions.

It should be clear in Aurora for most of the day Monday, with snow predicted to fall only before 9 a.m. according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will remain low however, with a predicted daytime high of 16 degrees and a potential low of negative seven degrees with wind chill.