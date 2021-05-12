No injuries reported after 2 planes collide over Cherry Creek State Park

By
QUINCY SNOWDON, Staff Writer
-
51
Initial reports indicate that 2 planes collided midair over Cherry Creek State Park property just south of Belleview and Peoria. One plane crashed here with no injuries or fatalities. The second plane landed safely at Centennial Airport with no injuries. PHOTO BY SOUTH METRO FIRE RESCUE

AURORA | Arapahoe County authorities are investigating what precipitated a midair collision between two airplanes above Cherry Creek State Park Wednesday morning.

Officials with South Metro Free Rescue reported the plane crash on park property near the intersection of East Belleview Avenue and Peoria Street shortly before 10:30 a.m. on May 12.

Investigators with the agency said one plane safely landed in a field, and another was able to safely taxi into nearby Centennial airport.

No injuries were reported among those aboard the aircraft.

“Two on board walked away with no injuries,” officials with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. “Second plane able to land safe no injuries.”

Though it abuts Aurora, Cherry Creek State Park falls within the jurisdiction of South Metro Fire and does not technically fall within Aurora city limits. The park is classified as unincorporated Arapahoe County land.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments