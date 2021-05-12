No injuries reported after 2 planes collide over Cherry Creek State Park

AURORA | Arapahoe County authorities are investigating what precipitated a midair collision between two airplanes above Cherry Creek State Park Wednesday morning.

Officials with South Metro Free Rescue reported the plane crash on park property near the intersection of East Belleview Avenue and Peoria Street shortly before 10:30 a.m. on May 12.

Investigators with the agency said one plane safely landed in a field, and another was able to safely taxi into nearby Centennial airport.

No injuries were reported among those aboard the aircraft.

“Two on board walked away with no injuries,” officials with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. “Second plane able to land safe no injuries.”

Though it abuts Aurora, Cherry Creek State Park falls within the jurisdiction of South Metro Fire and does not technically fall within Aurora city limits. The park is classified as unincorporated Arapahoe County land.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.