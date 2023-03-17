No injuries at north Aurora apartment complex Friday afternoon

THE SENTINEL
AURORA | Fire officials said no people or pets were injured during a two-alarm fire at Friday afternoon in north Aurora.

A second alarm on the fire was broadcast at about 1 p.m. at apartments on the 14300 block of East Montview Boulevard, according to Aurora Fire and Rescue Department.
The first was called out a short time later.

“Fire is under control and has been confined to the unit of origin,” fire officials said.  “Other units did sustain smoke damage. Glad to report no injuries.”

A possible cause of the blaze and how many people will be displaced were not released.

