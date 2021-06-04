No charges — yet — for man accused of punching senior resident before fatal fall

AURORA | Local authorities are mulling criminal charges against an unnamed man accused of punching an older resident who fell to the ground, hit his head and later died in Aurora last month.

Aurora police on June 3 said they are consulting with local prosecutors to determine whether to criminally charge the unnamed man in connection with the death of 72-year-old Kevin Stymiest following an argument at a Flying J gas station in north Aurora.

Investigators said the man punched Stymiest while they were in the business’s parking lot on East 32nd Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. on May 17. Stymiest then fell backward, hit his head and was taken to a nearby hospital.

He was pronounced dead three days later.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office has since classified Stymiest’s death as a homicide.

Police declined to name the man accused of punching Stymiest as they work with Adams County prosecutors to consider possible criminal charges. Authorities said the suspected assailant is cooperating with the investigation.

Police did not specify why a news release on the brawl was issued more than two weeks after it occurred.

Anyone who may have potential information related to Stymiest’s death is encouraged to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000.