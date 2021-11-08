No charges for Arvada officer who killed man hailed as hero

DENVER | No criminal charges will be filed against a police officer who unwittingly shot and killed a man hailed as a hero for stopping a gunman who ambushed another police officer in suburban Denver, a prosecutor announced Monday.

In June, Johnny Hurley was shopping in a store in Arvada, when Ronald Troyke shot and killed police officer Gordon Beesley, police said. Hurley, 40, rushed out and shot Troyke, dressed all in black, with his handgun and picked up Troyke’s AR-style rifle, according to authorities.

An investigation by a team of outside agencies found that Hurley was shot by one of three officers in a substation nearby who heard multiple rounds of gunfire and initially saw an armed man in black. The officer who shot Hurley, who was wearing a red shirt and holding Troyke’s rifle, believed he was a second mass shooter and that he only had a moment to stop him from hurting others, First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King said.

In a statement, Hurley’s mother said she imagined many people would be angry about the decision. Instead of acting on their anger she encouraged them to “use that energy to be the change you wish to see in the world.”