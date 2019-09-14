NO BULL: 2019 Snowplow Roadeo contestants make all the right turns

AURORA | For the City of Aurora, training for snow removal starts well before the white stuff begins hitting the pavement.

The annual Snow Plow Roadeo took place Sept. 12 and Sept. 13 at the City of Aurora South Satellite facility, with teams from varying departments of the city compete in completing an obstacle course that was built based on a model of prominent intersections in the city.

While the competition results in offering bragging rights between departments, completing the course and training shows that the plow drivers have the necessary skills required to successfully plow the city’s roads with safety and efficiency.

There’s no need for cold feet when it comes to getting on the road, come winter.