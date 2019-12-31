New Years Eve brings DUI sweeps, free RTD rides and ride-share reimbursement

AURORA | Aurora police will not be running DUI checkpoints tonight to catch any boozy revelers behind the wheel, but drinking drivers should still be wary.

The Aurora Police Department will deploy more squad cars, and DUI-focused cops will be out and about, said Sergeant Mike Douglass, the department traffic division spokesperson. Those officers will be able to take over any possible DUI instances from other cops needed for other crimes.

“We get an extra bang for our buck,” Douglass said.

No need to drink and drive. The Regional Transportation District is fielding free rides on all bus and rail routes across the metro region starting at 7 p.m. and ending at 7 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

A partnership with Coors Light has been allowing the free New Years Eve rides for more than a decade. RTD says that program has provided more than 1.6 million safe rides.

If your festivities take you off a bus or rail line, there are other options to get home safe, potentially for free.

The Sawaya Law Firm is offering reimbursement for ride share or cab services on New Years Eve. The law firm is encouraging using those services and then submitting a bill, no larger than $35, and a copy of a vail ID to the firm. More details can be found here <https://www.sawayalaw.com/resources/free-cab-ride-program/>.

— GRANT STRINGER AND KARA MASON, Staff Writers