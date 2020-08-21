New Aurora Sports Park COVID-19 testing site completes 2,000 tests since opening

AURORA | More than 2,000 people were tested for COVID-19 at the new Aurora Sports Park testing center in the last 10 days, according to a city spokesperson.

The new coronavirus testing spot opened Aug. 10. It’s a drive-in testing center and a joint project between the state and regional health departments, city government and Arapahoe and Adams counties.

City spokesperson Michael Bryant said Thursday the testing center, which runs seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., administered an average of 204 tests a day with wait times between three and four minutes.

Bryant said the testing center has only closed early once, when powerful winds were “creating issues with their tents on site” this week.

The testing site will be closed Sunday and Monday for staff to put up bigger, “more secured tents,” he said.

It’s unclear how quickly test results are being delivered. Bryant said MAKO Medical of North Carolina, the private company churning out lab results, has reported wait times are expected to be about three or four days.

Long periods between tests and results have plagued testing centers in Colorado. Gov. Jared Polis has repeatedly said speedy testing is crucial to identifying and isolating COVID-19 cases.

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman was tested Aug. 10 at the testing center’s grand opening. A spokesperson for the mayor said the results were negative.

Bryant said the exact bill for the testing center is still unknown, but it’s probably between $1 million and $2 million. He said the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment agreed to pay for half of the site’s cost. The other half is covered by Coronavirus Relief Fund dollars by way of Arapahoe and Adams counties, he said. That means city tax funds aren’t being used on the site.

As of Thursday morning, almost 17,000 positive COVID-19 cases have been identified in Arapahoe, Adams and Douglas counties since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data from the Tri-County Health Department.

In Adams and Arapahoe counties, the seven-day incidence rate has generally continued to fall after a recent peak on July 29. That’s a measure of new cases confirmed within a given week.

Tri-County has attributed about 550 deaths to the virus in Adams and Arapahoe counties.