New accountability committee seeks to rebuild public trust with RTD

AURORA | State lawmakers get it. There’s a lot of frustration around public transportation in the Denver metro region.

Wednesday Gov. Jared Polis and state lawmakers Sen. Faith Winter and Rep. Matt Gray announced an accountability committee with a goal of restoring trust between the public and the Regional Transportation District, which operates the region’s nearly 60 miles of track and hundreds of buses.

“I share the frustrations Coloradans have had with RTD over the years including the woefully behind schedule Northwest Rail,” Polis said in a statement after a public announcement. “Our shared goal is a transportation system that better serves the people of this region, and this is a step in getting that fixed.”

In Aurora, there has been mounting dissatisfaction with the R Line, which opened in early 2017. Last year the 16 stations served nearly 2 million riders, but ridership expectations aren’t being met, according to RTD.

When the pandemic crisis began in March, RTD reduced light-rail and bus runs alike. Growing budget problems will probably make that part of the new normal, officials said.

Three years ago, when the $687-million line opened, RTD predicted they would be pulling in 12,000 riders each day within a few years. This summer, RTD officials said that wasn’t the case. The district reported that the R Line wasn’t alone its woes. The district as a whole saw a 14 percent rider decrease on light rail.

Now, the district is facing a growing budget problem created by depressed tax revenues and rider revenues alike.

The committee will be independent from the agency and will be tasked with reviewing financials, the district’s short and long term priorities and plans to grow ridership.

Local government leaders, economic development experts, and those with expertise in human resources will be among the committee.