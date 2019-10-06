Neighbors of Loveland cement plant raise concern about dust

LONGMONT | People who live near a Colorado cement plant are raising concern about dust.

The group Save Our St. Vrain Valley recently filed a report with Boulder County Public Health about dust clouds rising from Cemex’s Lyons plant.

Local resident Richard Cargill tells Boulder County commissioners the dark gray dust appeared frequently during the summer.

The Longmont Times Call reports the group showed a video of the dust to local health officials, who say they’ve met with Cemex about the situation.

Bill Hayes with Boulder County Public Health says the clouds don’t appear to violate any existing regulations but Cemex officials promise to look into the issue.

Cemex spokesman Walker Robinson says the company has ways to reduce dust and welcomes hearing from people so it can address any concerns.

