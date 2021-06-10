Motorists spot hacked traffic sign in Denver; sign removed

DENVER | Denver authorities say a portable traffic sign was hacked to flash the phrases, “Burn It Down,” “Abolish Cops” and “Support Trans Kids.”

The city’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure tells KDVR-TV that the sign was removed after motorists spotted the phrases on Wednesday. The sign was located at an intersection in the city’s RiNo neighborhood, just north of downtown.

It wasn’t immediately known how the sign was hacked. KMGH-TV reports that a control board inside the sign can be accessed if it’s unlocked by someone who knows what they’re doing. The station reports police are not pursuing criminal charges at this time.