Motorist found not guilty of assault in 2020 Denver protest

DENVER | A motorist who was filmed running into a protester during a demonstration against police violence last year has been found not guilty of assault, her attorney says.

KUSA-TV reports that a Denver jury did find Jennifer Wilson guilty of a misdemeanor reckless driving charge on Friday, according to her attorney, Ryan Brackley.

A cellphone video shot in downtown Denver in May 2020 showed protesters surrounding an SUV with a man on the hood. That man jumps off as the vehicle speeds up. In the video, the vehicle seems to be free from protesters, but the driver turns sharply and runs into the man who had been on the hood, knocking him to the ground.

Brackley has contended his client feared for her safety after getting caught in the protest over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Brackley said his client was on her way home when her SUV was surrounded by protesters, and she was terrified when the group kicked and hit her car. He said she called 911 after she drove away from the crowd.