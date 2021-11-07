Motorcyclist killed Saturday in Aurora after hitting tow-truck broadside, police say

AURORA | A motorcycle driver lane-splitting between cars at a busy central Aurora intersection Saturday evening died after running through a red light and hitting a tow-struck driver broadside, police reported.

Investigators said the unidentified man driving a motorcycle was eastbound on East Mississippi Avenue west of Blackhawk Street before 7:50 p.m. when the crash occurred, according to Aurora Police Agent Matthew Longshore.

“Witnesses stated that the driver of the motorcycle began driving down the center of the lanes between vehicles stopped at the red light, also known as lane splitting,” Longshore said in a statement. “Witnesses stated that the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed and wasn’t slowing down for the upcoming red light.”

As the tow-truck driver turned from westbound Mississippi left onto southbound Blackhawk Street, the motorcycle driver ran past the red light, hitting the truck in the intersection.

The tow-truck driver was uninjured, police said. The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be additional contributing factors for the tow truck driver,” police said.

The identity of the motorcycle driver will be released at a later date by the Arapahoe County coroner office, which is standard police procedure.

‘We are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has dash-camera footage of the crash, and have not yet spoke to police, to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867,” Longshore said.