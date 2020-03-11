Motorcyclist dies after broadsiding sedan near Aurora’s Quincy Reservoir Tuesday

AURORA | A motorcyclist traveling east on East Quincy Avenue Tuesday afternoon died after colliding with a car turning left onto South Pitkin Street, according to information released by the Aurora Police Department.

Police tweeted about the incident shortly before 1:50 p.m. March 10, instructing residents to avoid the area.

The man driving a yellow sport bike reportedly broadsided the passenger side of a red Hyundai Elantra, according to Commander Jad Lanigan, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the man in the coming days.

A man driving the Hyundai is cooperating with police as they determine what exactly precipitated the crash, according to Sgt. Greg Garcia, another spokesman for Aurora police.

Criminal charges against the man are pending, Lanigan said. Excessive speed may have contributed to the collision, according to police.

Portions of Quincy and all of Pitkin were closed for much of Tuesday afternoon as police analyzed the scene. The roadways are expected to re-open later this afternoon.