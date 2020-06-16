Mother of Aurora man found beaten to death in 1984 testifies in hammer killer hearing

1 of 2

AURORA | The 86-year-old mother of an Aurora man who was found bludgeoned to death near his wife and oldest daughter in 1984 took the witness stand in Arapahoe County District Court Tuesday afternoon during a preliminary hearing for the man’s suspected killer.

Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler asked Constance Bennett to recount the moment she found her son, Bruce Bennett, severely beaten at the bottom of a staircase in his Aurora home on East Dakota Avenue on Jan. 16, 1984.

“The main thing I noticed was his forehead seemed to be crushed in,” the elder Bennett, who goes by Connie, said in a Centennial courtroom shortly after 2 p.m. June 16.

Bennett was the only witness called in the preliminary hearing of Alex Christopher Ewing, 59, who is accused of using a hammer to kill Bruce Bennett, his wife, and the couple’s 7-year-old daughter more than 36 years ago. Bennett is also accused of severely injuring the couple’s youngest daughter, 3-year-old Vanessa.

The case went unsolved for more than three decades until summer 2018, when investigators with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation linked Ewing to the crime through new DNA evidence.

Earlier this year, Ewing was extradited to Colorado from Nevada, where he had been incarcerated since the mid 1980s on separate charges related to multiple severe assaults.

Connie Bennett provided nearly 30 minutes of testimony Tuesday, describing the birthday party she and her family held for her granddaughter, Melissa Bennett, on Jan. 15, 1984. When she returned to her son’s house the next morning, she found a door to the home was ajar and the contents of Debra’s purse were strewn in front of the garage.

She then found the body of her son at the bottom of a staircase and immediately called 911. She spent the next several weeks tending to her then 3-year-old granddaughter, who was placed into a medically-induced coma.

“Her head was beat in, her jaw was broken, her left side was paralyzed,” Connie said of Vanessa Bennett’s injuries. “ … That part’s kind of blurry because it was such a horrendous thing to see a child like that in that condition.”

Tuesday marked the first time Connie was in the same room as the man accused of murdering her son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter.

Ewing did not address the court during the hearing.

Defense attorneys for Ewing successfully delayed the preliminary hearing for most of the day Tuesday and opted not to cross examine Connie Bennett.

The hearing is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. July 28. A former Aurora Police Department homicide detective is expected to testify.