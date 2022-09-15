More than 350 residents forced from Aurora apartments after explosion told they can’t return to complex at all

1 of 5

AURORA | A few days after an explosion forced them from their homes, residents of Aurora’s Parkside Collective apartments received more unwelcome news — their building will be uninhabitable for the rest of the year, and residents must leave.

Now, some residents say they’re organizing and exploring next steps as they wait for news on when they can return to Parkside to retrieve most of their belongings.

As of Thursday morning, neither Aurora fire officials nor apartment management offered any details about the cause of the blast.

“This was a building that had kids, and veterans who were just discharged, and people with no relatives,” said Dexter Brooks, a Parkside resident who this week started a Facebook group with his neighbors who were impacted by the explosion. “We’re trying to connect with people so we can all be on the same page.”

On Saturday morning, a building alarm directed Brooks and other Parkside residents to leave their apartments due to an emergency. Shortly after, as the group was gathered outside, an explosion blew through an exterior wall, showering some with debris and causing panic.

“All of the sudden, there was this huge blast,” Brooks said. “I was standing right there, and it was like a movie. I was probably shaken for about two or three hours after that. It was one of the worst experiences of my life.”

Another resident, Amanda Edwards, said she, too, was standing near the building at the time of the explosion and was forced to flee in the rain.

“It was pretty quick, but all of the sudden there was debris flying around me, and I just started running,” she said.

Brooks and Edwards are among hundreds of people who were displaced by Saturday’s blast, which tore a hole in the side of the apartment building that was visible from the street. Investigators have yet to announce any findings regarding the cause of the incident.

My building in Aurora at Alameda and Sable is evacuated due to what might be a water heater explosion. Lots of emergency response and a proper hole blown out of the side of the fourth floor. @SentinelColo pic.twitter.com/1RHlQ2fU3a — Matt Lynn (@nnylttam) September 10, 2022

On Wednesday, Parkside residents said they received an email from property manager Holland Residential, releasing them from their obligation to pay rent, promising one-time payments of $1,000 per household and announcing that the building would not be usable for “several months.”

The Sentinel obtained the email independently from multiple residents of the building.

“We appreciate the patience you have shown as city and county officials continue to evaluate the building,” the email to residents said. “We know this is an incredible inconvenience, and we are here to support you through this transition.”

The property manager also wrote that they were “preparing refund deposit checks and prorated September rent based on your lease agreement and rent payment status.” A list of apartment complexes with openings was attached to the email, and the property manager said they were working to secure hotel rooms for some people through Sept. 21.

But no date was set for residents to retrieve the belongings that they weren’t able to carry out during the evacuation Saturday or during brief trips back into the building that were organized Sunday.

“Currently the building department has not authorized access back into the building to move the contents of each unit out of the building,” the email reads. “Once we get clarity from the building department, we will communicate the process and procedure for getting your contents from the building.”

The city did not immediately confirm whether or why the building department had not authorized reentry into the apartments.

Aurora Fire Rescue spokesman Andrew Logan said firefighters are continuing to investigate the explosion but did not have any updates to share regarding the cause of the incident.

Holland Residential did not respond to an email asking about the explosion and the company’s response.

Following the blast, the Red Cross opened an emergency shelter for residents at Gateway High School. Some Parkside residents, like Matt Lynn, have been able to shelter temporarily with friends in the area.

“I was fortunate to not have to use any of the emergency services by the Red Cross,” he said. “Ultimately, I think it’s for the best for us to leave if the building isn’t safe, but it’s unfortunate that 350 people, give or take, have to find a new place to live.”

Some, like Brooks and Edwards, are staying in short-term rentals or hotels — Edwards said her employer is paying for an Airbnb, while Brooks said his hotel room is out-of-pocket.

All said they were worried about when they will be able to move out of their apartments.

“They’re canceling the leases, but they still have our property,” Brooks said. “We need a lot of leverage. Because if we don’t have leverage, I bet it’s going to get brushed under the rug.”

To accomplish that, he and Edwards started a group on social media to organize their neighbors and coordinate a response to the incident. Edwards said she’s explored the idea of a class-action lawsuit, although with no clear idea of the explosion’s cause, it’s hard to say who would be named in the action.

“Everyone who was affected by this displacement can join our group,” Edwards said. “We’re really uncomfortable and unhappy about how this is playing out.”

Brooks was hopeful that the hundreds of Aurorans who are now without permanent housing will be able to support one another as they figure out what’s next.

“A lot of the people living there were families. A lot of them had kids,” he said.

“We can help each other through this.”