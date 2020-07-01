Mississippi man who beat homeless acquaintance to death in Aurora gets 21 years in prison

AURORA | A Mississippi man has been sentenced to more than two decades in state prison for fatally beating a man in an Aurora parking lot two years ago.

An Arapahoe County District Court Judge sentenced Corderio Lark, 33, to 21 years in prison via WebEx on June 26, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Lark pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge on March 6 in exchange for other counts being dropped. He’s been credited with more than two years of time served.

Investigators said Lark murdered George Pappas, 61, at about 2:30 a.m. on March 24, 2018 in the parking lot of a U-Haul dealer near South Havana Street and East Colorado Avenue in Aurora.

First responders found Pappas laying “in a large pool of blood” several hours after authorities said Lark beat him to death, according to an arrest affidavit. Pappas was a “known transient” in the Havana corridor, according to the arrest document.

The same Aurora detectives who initially responded to the scene spotted Lark walking a dog with another man near the U-Haul store at about 11:30 a.m. the following day, March 25, according to the affidavit. Police identified Lark from a region-wide alert issued the previous day.

The officers identified Lark by calling his name, arrested him, and brought him to Aurora police headquarters for questioning.

Once in custody, Lark admitted to beating Pappas. The two were acquaintances and had gotten into a fight, detectives determined.

Lark had not been arrested in Colorado prior to March 2018, according to Colorado Bureau of Investigation records.

However, police blotter published in Mississippi’s Desoto Times-Tribune newspaper indicates Lark had been repeatedly arrested in the Hernando, Miss. area in recent years, including on a contempt charge about a month before Pappas was killed.

Defense attorneys for Lark raised questions regarding their client’s mental competency, which prolonged the case for years.

Lark remains detained at the Arapahoe County jail and is awaiting transfer to a state prison, according to county records.