Miles-long Denver police chase through Aurora ends in officer shooting robbery suspect

AURORA | A wild Denver Police chase after a suspected armed robber across Aurora Saturday night involved multiple car-jackings and a Denver officer shooting and wounding the suspect when the pursuit ended, according to Aurora police.

Police said that at about 9 p.m. Saturday, Denver police were “pursuing” the robbery suspect as he drove from Denver into Aurora on Interstate 225.

The suspect’s car crashed into two others near the Colfax exit.

“The suspect then carjacked a silver sedan and fled the scene continuing to travel east on East Colfax Avenue to Airport Boulevard,” Aurora Police spokeswoman Crystal McCoy said in a statement.

Denver police continued to chase the man as he turned north on Airport Boulevard, driving in the wrong direction in the southbound lanes.

At one point, a Denver Police helicopter was involved in the chase, according to Denver Police Deputy Chief Barb Archer.

Near the 2400 block of East 24th Avenue, Denver police attempted a “pursuit intervention technique,” disabling the suspect’s stolen car. The maneuver involves police using their car to push against the side-rear of the chased car to force it out of control.

“The suspect, and two other occupants, fled on foot and unsuccessfully attempted to carjack a nearby silver minivan,” McCoy stated. They then ran to another nearby car and carjacked it.

Denver cops then positioned police cars so to pin the suspect in that vehicle. Just after, one of the Denver officers shot the suspect, according to police.

The suspect was rushed to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition, McCoy stated.

No one else was injured during the melee.

“During a subsequent search of the carjacked maroon SUV, a handgun was found and collected for evidence,” McCoy stated.

Anyone who witnessed the events leading up to and after the officer-involved shooting is asked to contact Aurora Police Agent Graw at 303-739-6213.