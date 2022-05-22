Metro May snowstorm kills power for 200K — 25K still out Sunday morning

1 of 5

DENVER | A late spring Colorado snowstorm that dumped several inches in the Denver metro area Saturday knocked out electricity for about 210,000 customers at one point, officials said.

Officially, Aurora got 7 inches of snow. Golden was covered with 15 inches, according to federal weather officials.

At 7:30 am. Sunday, poweroutage.us reported about 25,000 without power in the metro area, about 7,000 of those homes and businesses in Arapahoe County.

The wet snow weighed down tree branches and sent them toppling onto power lines, the KUSA television station reported. Much more snow fell in mountainous regions of Colorado.

By Saturday night, power had been restored to 160,000 customers but about 50,000 still did not have it back, the Xcel Energy Colorado utility said in a statement.

The small Colorado community of Cripple Creek near the base of Pike’s Peak got 20 inches of snow, KUSA reported.