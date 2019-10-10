Metro autumn enters with stark season’s greetings of ice, snow and cold

1 of 5

AURORA | Aurora police are selectively responding to traffic accidents Thursday due to worsening road conditions in the first metro snowstorm of the season.

The Aurora Police Department declared the city in “accident alert” Thursday morning, as some slippery roads became clogged with collisions and cars unable to retain traction.

Police said they will only respond to accidents in certain circumstances, including hit-and-runs, accidents with injuries, accidents involving drugs and collisions rendering cars undriveable.

Police also advised the public on Twitter to “drive carefully with lots of patience today.”

#TrafficAlert The City of Aurora is on #AccidentAlert. Please drive carefully with lots of patience today. #SlowAndSerious pic.twitter.com/wy6uk2jFmx — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 10, 2019

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Aurora and the Denver metroplex until 3 p.m..

“Be prepared for variable conditions and leave some extra space in case the road is slicker than you think it is,” the weather service said on its website.

The mid-morning temperature at Buckley Air Force Base was 18 degrees Fahrenheit, though wind chills brought that down to 11 degrees, according to the Weather Service.

Xcel Energy has reported a handful of electrical outages in the city, mostly along the East Colfax corridor. The outages have affected less than 10 customers, according to current outage reports.

Denver Channel 7 weather forecasters said the cold should be short-lived.

“A strong cold front will race through the state today,” said weather forecaster Lisa Hidalgo. “Temperatures will drop into the 20s this morning, with around 2 to 5 inches of snow possible along the Front Range. We’ll see heavier snow in the mountains.”

Skies will clear out overnight and temperatures will tank into the teens early Friday morning. Mostly sunny but still chilly tomorrow, with highs only in the 40s.