Mayor Coffman slates town hall meeting Saturday, focusing on Aurora crime

AURORA | Mayor Mike Coffman will be holding a town hall meeting Saturday afternoon with the Aurora Police Department, which will provide an update on crime in the city.

On his Twitter page, Coffman said that APD will discuss motor vehicle theft in the city and well as violent crime rates in general.

“There will also be an update on Aurora’s new camping ban ordinance by the mayor and an update on the city’s water conservation measures by Aurora Water,” Coffman wrote.

The city council recently passed an ordinance limiting the size and plant species allowed in lawns, as well as prohibiting turn in new golf courses and medians.

The meeting is scheduled to take place from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hoffman Heights Library, 1298 Peoria St.