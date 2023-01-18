Many government offices, Aurora schools closed Wednesday due to weather

AURORA | Aurora Public Schools and the Cherry Creek School District have canceled school Wednesday due to anticipated weather conditions that could include ten or more inches of snow falling Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

Both districts announced the closures Tuesday evening.

“Due to forecasted weather conditions, Aurora Public Schools and Pickens Technical College will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 18. In the interest of safety, staff and students should stay home,” the district said in a message on its website.

All district events and activities scheduled for Wednesday have also been canceled, APS said.

“Due to the forecasted weather conditions, Cherry Creek School District will be closed tomorrow. All before and after school programs will be cancelled. We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your partnership in keeping our students safe,” Cherry Creek said on social media.

The Community College of Aurora will also move to remote operations Wednesday.

As of Tuesday evening, most city of Aurora facilities are scheduled to open at noon, with the exception of municipal offices and courts. Cancellations and closures will be posted on the city’s website.

A Ward VI town hall meeting originally scheduled for Wednesday evening has been postponed to Thursday, Feb. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the City of Aurora Public Safety Training Center.

City of Centennial offices will be closed for in-person services, officials said. Centennial offices will re-open for in person services at 8 a.m. Thursday.

State government offices across the entire state will be closed tomorrow, officials said. “State facilities essential to public health and safety will maintain regular operating schedules and ‘essential personnel’ must report to work at their normal scheduled time,” state spokesperson Conor Cahill said in a statement.

A winter storm warning has been put in place for the Denver metro area and much of northern Colorado from 5 p.m. Tuesday through 5 p.m. Wednesday by the National Weather Service.

The NWS has predicted a nighttime snow accumulation of five to nine inches Tuesday night in Aurora, and two to four more inches of accumulation Wednesday morning and afternoon. The high temperature Wednesday is forecast to be 30 degrees, the NWS said, with wind gusts of up to 28 miles per hour.