Manhunt underway for suspect accused of shooting 4 people dead in Aurora early Sunday

AURORA | Police said an Aurora man violating a restraining order shot dead three men and a woman early Sunday, prompting a manhunt for the suspect.

“He should be considered armed, and he’s obviously dangerous, “ interim Aurora Police Chief Dan Oates said during a press conference Sunday morning.

The melee began about 2 a.m. when a woman inside a home on the 900 block of Geneva Street in northwest Aurora called 911 to report a shooting.

“The (police dispatcher) actively heard shots being fired,” Oates said.

Police were at the scene within minutes and discovered the dead bodies of an adult woman and three adult men.

Three of the people were shot inside the home and another shot outside of the home, Oates said.

Also inside were two children and their mother, unharmed, according to police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the surviving woman’s romantic partner, Joseph Castorena, 21, is the suspected shooter.

Castorena violated an active restraining order issued against him by entering the woman’s house, Oates said.

Police immediately began searching the neighborhood and a nearby house, where Castorena’s family lives, but no sign of the man was found.

“We had drones up in the air just after dawn,” Oates said.

Also, just after the shooting, a reverse 911 call was issued to residents within 1 mile of the shooting, which advised them to shelter in place.

Aurora police have expanded their search and found Castorena’s abandoned car nearby. They are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

He is 5-feet 4-inches tall and slim. Police do not know what he was most recently wearing, but they said he has a unique and easily identifiable lion tattoo on the left side of his neck.

“If anyone sees him we ask that 911 be called immediately,” Oates said.