Man wounded Wednesday after being shot in the leg while in north-Aurora alley

AURORA | Police released few details after a man shot in the leg early Wednesday was taken to a near by hospital for treatment.

Police said officers were called to an alley between the 1400 block of Kingston and Kenton streets sometime after midnight after reports of a shooting. Police posted information about the shooting at about 2 a.m. Wednesday.

“An adult male was transported to the hospital after being shot in the leg,” police said. “No suspect description at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.