Man wounded by gunfire Saturday in Aurora, following earlier deadly shooting

AURORA | Few details were released after a man was shot in or near a south-central Aurora convenience store late Saturday.

Police said only in a social media post that a man was shot at 2220. S Peoria St. at about 11:30 p.m. The address is a 7-Eleven store.

“The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries,” police stated.

Police said there was no suspect information.

An Aurora man was shot dead earlier Saturday and a boy was injured during a shooting at what police said was a party somewhere in or near an office complex less than a mile south of the 7-Eleven shooting.

Police were called there to investigate the shooting at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday at 2993 S. Peoria St. which is a small office complex, The Peoria Professional Building, at Peoria and East Cornell Avenue.

Callers said the shooting occurred at a party at that address.

“Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” police said in a statement. “This male was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers located a second victim, a juvenile male with an apparent gunshot wound, this male was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.