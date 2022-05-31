Man who died Monday in Denver from gunshot wound was shot in Aurora, police say

AURORA | Aurora police are leading an investigation into a shooting Monday evening near the Aurora-Denver border that resulted in the death of an unidentified man.

Denver Police contacted Aurora police Monday night regarding a man suffering gunshot wounds who died while in the area of East 16th Avenue and Willow Street in Denver, just west of the Aurora-Denver border.

An initial investigation revealed the man was shot while in the area of East 16th Avenue and Alton Street in Aurora, police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Aurora police say APD Major Crimes will now complete an investigation into the shooting.

“At this early stage in the investigation, the facts and circumstances that led up to this death, to include suspect descriptions, are still being determined,” said Aurora Office Elizabeth McGregor in a statement.

Coroner officials will identify the shooting victim at a later date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.