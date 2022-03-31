Man walks into local ER with gunshot wound after gunfire report on Colfax

AURORA | It’s unclear whether a report of gunfire along East Colfax Avenue Wednesday evening is related to a man walking into a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police said dispatchers received reports of shots fired at about 5 p.m. from somewhere near the 9100 block of East Colfax Avenue.

“A short time later an adult man walked into the (emergency room) of a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound,” police said in a social media post.

It’s unclear how much time elapsed between the gunfire report and the hospital visit.

A police spokesperson said no other details were available.