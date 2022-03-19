Man struck, killed by car on Colfax Friday after stopping to aid pedestrian he had just hit

AURORA | A motorist who struck and killed a pedestrian on East Colfax Friday night was also struck and killed by another car after he pulled over to render aid to the man he had just hit, police said.

Police said that an unidentified man was crossing East Colfax Avenue at Uvalda Street, outside of a crosswalk, at about 7:50 p.m. when the first collision occurred. A man driving west in a Mitsubishi sedan struck the man in the street and immediately pulled over to offer aid.

As the unidentified man was getting out of his car, he, too, was struck by a motorist in a Mercury SUV, also driving west on Colfax.

The driver of the Mercury pulled over and remained on the scene, police said.

The man first struck was pronounced dead on the scene by rescuers. The man driving the Mitsubishi was rushed to a nearby hospital and died there from injuries sustained after being hit.

“Investigators do not believe that speed or alcohol were contributing factors for either driver,” police said.

Both of the men killed during the crashes will be identified later by Adams County coroner officials.

“We ask anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has dash-camera footage of the crash, and has not yet spoken to police, to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Section,” police said.