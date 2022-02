AURORA | An unidentified man was taken to a local hospital Monday night after being shot while in the area of East Colfax Avenue and Havana Street, according to Aurora police.

The man’s condition and circumstances surrounding the shooting were unknown.

Police reported the shooting on social media at about 8:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.