Man shot, wounded in Aurora apartment parking lot after dispute with unknown gunman, police said

AURORA | A dispute Sunday night in a central Aurora apartment parking lot resulted in an unidentified male being shot and injured, according to police.

Police said dispatchers were called about 10:30 p.m. regarding a shooting in the parking lot of Florida Station Apartments, 14022 E. Iowa Drive.

When they arrived, an unidentified man there was suffering “minor injuries.” The wounded man said the shooting suspect was driving a black BMW sedan, which appeared to have a defective driver-side headlight.

“The victim did not know the suspect,” police said in a statement on Monday. The victim said “only that there was a dispute in the parking lot.”

Police said any witnesses who didn’t want to speak to police at the time are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.