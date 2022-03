AURORA| A unidentified man was shot and wounded early Saturday while in the vicinity of Parker Road and South Havana Street, police said.

The man was driven to a nearby hospital at about 4 am. Saturday. He gave police no details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting nor who shot him, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.