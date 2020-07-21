Man shot while near Tower Road in Aurora Tuesday afternoon

AURORA | Traffic was snarled along Tower Road in far north Aurora Tuesday afternoon after one man was shot in the area, according to Aurora police.

In a tweet sent at about 2:15 p.m. July 21, police said one man had been shot while somewhere in the 3500 block of Tower Road. The unidentified man has since been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No suspect information was immediately released.

Anyone with any information related to this shooting is encouraged to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The local branch of Crime Stoppers U.S.A. offers rewards of up to $2,000 for legitimate information.