AURORA | An unidentified man was shot inside his car and wounded Sunday night in north Aurora, police said.

The shooting occurred some time Sunday night, but was reported about 11 p.m.

Police said the injured man said the shooting occurred near Atchison Street and East 30th Avenue.

“Victim told officers he was in his car when he was struck by a bullet,” police said. “The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a minor gunshot wound.”

No suspect info provided.