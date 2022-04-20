Man shot Tuesday night in northeast Aurora

AURORA | Police are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday night in the 15900 block of East 13th Place.

An adult male was shot and taken to a local hospital in stable condition, the Aurora Police Department said at about 10:30 p.m. on social media. Officers did not say when the shooting took place.

A suspect has been detained in connection with the shooting and an investigation is ongoing, the department said.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.