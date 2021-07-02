Man shot Thursday night in Aurora expected to survive, police say

AURORA | An unidentified man is expected to survive shooting injuries he received Thursday night in north Aurora.

Police said the man was shot near East 30th Avenue and Xanadu Street at about 9:40 p.m. Someone police did not identify drove the man to East 30th and Sable Street, where medics first made contact. They took the shooting victim to a local hospital, where he was treated and is expected to survive, police said.

Numerous police then swept into the area and “a person of interest has been detained,” police said in a tweet later Monday night. That person’s identity and other details were not released.

Police are asking that anyone who witnessed the shooting to call police.

Anyone who may have potential information related to this shooting is encouraged to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000