Man shot Saturday in Aurora provides scant information to police

AURORA | A man who told police he was shot at about 9 p.m. Saturday somewhere near East 14th Avenue and Toledo Street in Aurora and then drove himself to a nearby hospital would provide no other details, according to Aurora police.

Injuries sustained from the shooting were not life threatening, police said.

Police said that because the man would offer no information about the shooting, they have no details about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora police or send tips to @CrimeStoppersCO.