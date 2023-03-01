Man shot, killed Wednesday in parking lot of central Aurora apartment complex

AURORA | Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a central Aurora apartment parking lot that left an unidentified man dead.

Police were called to the parking lot of Expo Apartments, 10755 E. Exposition Ave., at about 8 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.

“When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in the parking lot with obvious gunshot wounds,” Aurora police Agent Matthew Longshore said in a statement.

The unidentified man was rushed to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead there shortly after.

“The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation and detectives are actively pursuing leads,” Longshore said. “No arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon.”

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.